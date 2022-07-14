From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s Female Football team, the Super Falcons, on their quarter-final victory at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

He hailed them for qualifying for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 after their emphatic quarter-final victory at the ongoing WAFCON.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that Super Falcons, who are nine-time tile holder and defending champions of WAFCON, triumphed 1-0 over Cameroon on Thursday night.

He praised the team’s spirited performance in the tournament and for maintaining its dominant position as undisputed champions of the round-leather game and the continent’s most successful international women’s football team.

The President assured the girls and their handlers that having won the tournament twice in 2016 and 2018, under this administration, the whole nation is strongly standing with them and will continue to cheer them on until the final whistle in Morocco.

He prayed that the Super Falcons, who have produced some of the greatest African players in the history of the women’s game, will surpass their achievement in the last Women’s World Cup in 2019, where they advanced to the Round of 16, for the first time in 15 years.

President Buhari said he also looks forward to the next generation of upcoming stars, who through hard work, discipline, resilience and determination, will one day win the World Cup for Nigeria.