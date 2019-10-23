Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his election victory.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari also felicitated with the Liberal Party of Canada and Canadians generally on the outcome of the Federal election in the country.

He said as a major trading partner, with Nigeria-Canada trade totaling $948.4 million in 2018, he looks forward to continued relationship with Prime Minister Trudeau across a wide range of shared values and interests.

President Buhari recalled that the visit of Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, to Nigeria in October 2018, provided an opportunity for Nigeria to appreciate the humanitarian assistance of Canada to civilian populations affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

With the common membership of Nigeria and Canada in the Global Counter Terrorism Forum and several other international organisations, he expressed trust that both countries will continue to stand together on issues of peace and security that guarantee a better and more secure world for all.