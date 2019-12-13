Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his resounding election victory in the United Kingdom general election.

Johnson has promised to deliver Brexit and repay the trust of voters after he led the Conservatives to an “historic” general election win, has a majority of 80 in the House of Commons – the party’s largest since 1987.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari noted that Britain has been a reliable and historically unique ally of Nigeria, and has particularly supported this administration’s efforts at improving security and recovering stolen assets held in the UK.

President Buhari said he looks forward to continue working with the Prime Minister to forge a stronger Nigeria-UK relationship, especially in the area of trade and economic partnerships which greatly benefits the citizens of both countries.

He wishes Johnson the best of luck as he navigates the people of Britain through the decisive period of leaving the European Union.