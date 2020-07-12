Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Kamarudeen Usman on the successful defence of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title with an emphatic win over Jorge Masvidal.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement quoted Buhari described the first African-born and Nigerian UFC Champion, as a courageous fighter for finishing strong inside the octagon, proudly flying the green and white colours in distant lands, and reminding the world that good things and great people still come out of Nigeria.

The President said while the global COVID-19 pandemic may have brought gloom to many families and nations, he is delighted and gratified that “our welterweight champion has lifted our spirits with another professional performance proving that things will surely get better at the fullness of time when we remain committed to our vision.”

Buhari wished Usman the very best and more victories in his career and prayed that like fine wine, he improves with age.