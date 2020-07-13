President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Kamarudeen Usman on the successful defence of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title, with a win over Jorge Masvidal.

As the first African-born and Nigerian UFC champion, President Buhari commended the courageous fighter for finishing strong inside the octagon, proudly flying the green and white colours in distant lands, and reminding the world that good things and great people still come out of Nigeria.

While the global COVID-19 pandemic may have brought gloom to many families and nations, the president is delighted and gratified that our welterweight champion had lifted our spirits with another professional performance, proving that things will surely get better at the fullness of time when we remain committed to our vision.

The President wished Usman the very best and more victories in his career and prayed that like fine wine, he improves with age.

Usman started the fight on the front foot and launched an early attack on the Masvidal, who did just enough to stay on his feet.

Masvidal also responded with another jibe and Kamaru proved who was up to the task, as he neutralized his threat by containing him on the canvas.

Usman found it difficult to land the knockout punch, but he quickly readjusted his game plans and applied a series of takedowns on his opponent.

Both fighter’s side gave their all throughout the fight, but the referees declared the winner via unanimous decision.