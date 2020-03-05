Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chairman, Board of Directors of People’s Media, Malam Wada Maida, on his 70th birthday.

The Senior Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said Buhari joined the media industry to celebrate his line up of recognitions and achievements in journalism and public service.

President Buhari said he rejoices with the former Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria, who also served as Press Secretary to the Head of State in 1984, on the milestone, highlighting his quintessential humility, sincerity and forthrightness for an upwardly mobile career.

As current Chairman, Board of Directors of NAN and member of the Executive Board of International Press Institute, the President affirmed that Maida’s contribution to the growth of journalism in the country remains commendable, especially his foray into publishing.

The President believes Maida’s patriotism, dedication and commitment to peace and unity of the country, through his chosen profession, will always be remembered, commending his efforts to mentor and inspire a generation of journalists within and outside Nigeria.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant his former Press Secretary longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation.