From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature, Abdulrazak Gurnah, a former lecturer in Bayero University Kano.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said in winning the prize, the Swedish Academy highlighted the Tanzanian novelist’s “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effect of colonialism and the fate of the refugees in the gulf between cultures and continents.”

President Buhari expressed the believes that given the ignoble experiences of Africans and people of African descent in the past, all forms of race-related vices and injustices have no place in modern history.

The President, therefore, saluted the bold African voices using the arts, music, literature and sports to stress that our world is better when we treat one another with dignity and respect.

