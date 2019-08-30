Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, on his 50th birthday.

The governor who is part of the presidential delegation to the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan, got a goodwill message from the President.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari wished Zulum good health, long life, and strength to serve his people dutifully, having being inaugurated as governor last May 29.

Professor Zulum, an academic and politician, holds a Ph.D in Soil and Water Engineering, and was Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement under the Kashim Shettima administration.