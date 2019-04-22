Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Founder and Senior Pastor, Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari would do better in his second term.

Pastor Bakare hinged his confidence on the president doing well, in his second term, because he is conscious of his legacy.

The cleric also asked the president to appoint the best, the brightest and the fittest to move the country forward.

Buhari’s vice presidential candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change in the 2011 presidential election, said these, in an with Daily Sun, yesterday.

Preparatory to his inauguration on May 29, the president has directed ministers to turn in their handover notes on April 24.

Asked what type of cabinet he expected the president to constitute, Bakare replied: “The president knows what kind of cabinet he wants to constitute.

“It is not necessary the function of my expectation; well, we trust that he would choose the best, the brightest and the fittest to move Nigeria forward.”

Further pressed on the type of personalities the president should invite into his government, Bakare declined.

He hinged his position on the unlimited access he has to the president and insisted that he prefers to speak to him; rather than on the pages of newspapers.

“It is not fair. What I don’t want others to do to me, I don’t do to them.

“So, it is a privilege to be able to say things to him; or, what I say to him in secret, remains between him and I and God Almighty.

“He will do his best because he also is conscious of legacy.”

Also asked if he is confident that Buhari’s second term would be better than his first, Bakare answered: “It is my hope, my desire and I trust God that that will happen because He is the only way our nation can truly improve and majority of our people can truly take advantage of what is called dividends of democracy.

“I desire that the benefit from dividends of democracy, therefore, the second term must be better than his first.”

On the outcome of the 2019 general election, Bakare said the election has come and gone with all its abnormalities.