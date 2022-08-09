From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has consented to the acquisition of Exxon Mobil shares of the United States of America in JV assets with the NNPC by Seplat Energy Offshore Limited, in his capacity as Minister of Petroleum Resources, the Presidency has said.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the consent is also in consonance with the country’s drive for Foreign Direct Investment in the energy sector.

He explained that Exxon Mobil had entered into a landmark Sale and Purchase Agreement with Seplat Energy to acquire the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mobil Development Nigeria Inc, and Mobil Exploration Nigeria Inc, both registered in Delaware, USA.

“Considering the extensive benefits of the transaction to the Nigerian energy sector and the larger economy, President Buhari has given Ministerial Consent to the deal.

“The President, in commitment to investment drive in light of the Petroleum Industry Act, granted consent to the Share Sales Agreement, as requested by the parties to the transaction, and directed that the approval be conveyed to all the parties involved.

“Exxon Mobil/Seplat are expected to carry out operatorship of all the oil mining licenses in the related shallow water assets towards production optimisation to support Nigeria’s OPEC quota in the short term as well as ensure accelerated development and monetisation of the gas resources in the assets for the Nigerian economy. “President Buhari also directed that all environmental and abandonment liabilities be adequately mitigated by Exxon Mobil and Seplat.”