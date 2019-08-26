Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Africa’s leading industrialist and businessman, following recent losses of some members of his family.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari commiserated with Dangote for the for losing cousin, Madugu Dantata, his uncle, Alhaji Murtala Dantata and Alhaji Sa’idu Fanta, a relation.

In a message of condolence to Aliko Dangote, the Dantata family and the government and people of Kano State through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the President described the losses, which occurred in rapid succession as irreparable losses that must be accepted as God-ordained.

He prayed to Allah to grant peace for the departed souls and the bereaved families the strength to bear the losses.