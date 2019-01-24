Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of his supporters in Jigawa State in an auto accident on their way to attend campaign events.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media And Publicity, Garba Shehu said Buhari is deeply pained by the occurrence.

Four persons reportedly died and six others were injured in an accident involving party supporters who were going to attend All Progressives Congress, APC campaign in Jigawa.

President Buhari also extended his condolences to the families of two other victims who died in a stampede in Sokoto State, and assured that the sacrifices of the deceased will not be in vain.

According to the President, “The death of any party supporter touches me because these were poor Nigerians who made sacrifices to make Nigeria a better country by identifying with my change agenda.”

He stressed that, “I would never forget the sacrifices of these ordinary Nigerians who travelled long distances to attend my presidential campaign rallies.”

President Buhari noted that, “these ordinary Nigerians were the pillars of our democracy because without them, we, the politicians, become irrelevant.”

Meanwhile, following the unprecedented wave of popularity of the President’s outdoor events, the Presidency has ordered for increased structural integrity testing of all erections and fabrications such as dais, tents, stages, including electrical and other equipment.”