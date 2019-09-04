Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with members of the Council of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari had earlier on in March, signed into law the Engineers Registration Amendment Act, 2019, which vested the constitutional right to the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) to regulate engineering practice in the country.

The Council had also backed President Buhari’s signing of Executive Order 5 last year to improve local content in public procurement with science, engineering and technology components.

The President of the NSE, Adekunle Mokuolu, had backed the order declaring“Those who doubt the capacity of local engineers is like questioning the capacity of a woman to get pregnant.”

Mokuolu, was part of Federal Government’s delegation to the just concluded 2019 edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7).

Details later…