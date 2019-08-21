Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in 43 ministers, announcing six new ministries created and retaining the headship of Petroleum.

Ministries are Works and Housing headed by Babatunde Fashola, with Abubakar D. Aliyu as Minister of state; Power, with Sale Mamman as the main minister and Goddy Jedy Agba is the Minister of State; Aviation, headed by Heidi Seirika; Special Duties and International Affairs, headed by George Akume; Police Affairs headed by Maigari Dingyadi; and Humanitarian and Disaster management, headed by Sadiya Umar Faruk.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, took his oath of office alone, while the ministers took their oath in groups of nine of five and three each in alphabetical order.

Mustapha was reappointed May 7th, alongside Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (COS) to the President.

Both Mustapha and Kyari had continued in office despite the expiration of Buhari’s first tenure on May 29th.

List of Ministers and Portfolios:

1. Dr. Ikechukwu Ogah (State, Mines and Steel)

2. Mohammed Musa Bello – Federal Capital Territory (FTC)

3. Godswill Akpabio (Niger-Delta)

4. Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment)

5. Sharon Ikeazor (State, Environment)

6. Adamu Adamu (Education)

7. Maryam Katagun (State, Industry)

8. Timipre Sylva (State, Petroleum)

9. George Akume (Special Duties)

10. Mustapha Shehuri (State, Agriculture)

11. Goddy Jedy Agba (State, Power)

12. Festus Keyamo (State, Niger-Delta)

13. Ogbonnaya Onu (Science)

14. Osagie Ehanire (Health)

15.Clement Ike (State, Budget)

16. Richard Adebayo (Industry)

17. Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs)

18. Ali Isa Pantami (Communication)

19. Emeka Nwajiuba (State, Education)

20. Suleiman Adamu (Water Resources)

21. Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget and National Planning)

22. Muhammad Mahmood (Environment)

23. Sabo Nanono (Agriculture)

24. Bashir S. Magashi (Defence)

25. Muhammad Buhari (Petroleum)

26. Sen. Hadi Sirika (Aviation)

27.Abubakar Malami (Justice)

28.Ramatu Tijjani (State, FTC)

29. Lai Mohammed (Information)

30. Gbemisola Saraki (State, Transport)

31.Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing)

32.Adeleke Mamora (State, Health)

33. Mohammed H. Abdullahi (State, Science and Technology)

34. Zubair Dada (State, Foreign Affairs)

35. Olamilekan Adegbite (Mines and Steel)

36. Tayo Alasoadura (State, Labour)

37. Rauf Aregbesola (Interior)

38. Sunday Dare (Youth and Sports)

39. Paulen Talen (Women)

40. Rotimi Amaechi (Transport)

41. Maigari Dingyadi (Police Affairs)

42. Sale Mamman (Power)

43. Abubakar D. Aliyu (State, Works and Housing)

44. Sadiya Umar Faruk (Humanitarian & Disaster)