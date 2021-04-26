From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has said President Muhammadu Buhari is dealing with a difficult situation as far as the issue of security in the country is concerned.

The Speaker spoke to State House Correspondents on Monday after meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, over the worsening security crisis in the country.

According to him, Buhari listens to ideas and is eager to have a solution to the crisis, hence the House ad hoc committee comprising of all principal officers and 30 other members of the legislature will submit its final report soon after processing recommended solutions.

Speaking on the purpose of the visit, Gbajabiamila said: ‘We will always speak about security because that’s number one. We speak about the security situation, we speak about the economy, will speak about the politics of it all and at least he has a listening ear. We proffer ideas, you know, he tells us his own views, and we come to some consensus, one way or the other.

‘Some of these things, you cannot be privy to them for now. We’re still working on a way out. All I will always say, I say it all the time, uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. The President is dealing with a very, very difficult situation and he is as passionate as anybody else to bring it to closure and we are here to help him bring it to closure.’

The Speaker also assured that the legislature would do all that is necessary to assist the president to reach a consensus on the situation.

‘You are aware that the House of Representatives, some time ago, passed a resolution and we set up an ad-hoc committee, a special ad hoc committee, which involves all principal officers and 30 other members of the House and we’re going to start that process looking at the different solutions and we’ll be bringing the reports to Mr President.

‘He is fully aware of it and he’s opened to anything and everything. That will help us in coming to a resolution in this matter.’

He said further said of the meeting: ‘I came to see him, I haven’t seen him in a little while. I came to see him to exchange ideas, rub minds together as to where we are as a country, rub minds together politically, economically, socially, which is a continuous engagement for four years. That’s all this was all about.’