Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday declared that his administration has recorded “notable achievements.”

He said this in his nationwide broadcast to the nation to commemorate the nation’s Democracy Day.

He acknowledged the milestones recorded on the economic front with GDP growing from 1.91% in 2018 to 2.27% in 2019.

The President said, “We have recorded notable achievements in the course of implementing our nine priority objectives and are establishing a solid foundation for future success.

“On the economic front, our objectives have remained to stabilise the macroeconomy, achieve agricultural and food security, ensure energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products, develop infrastructure, fight corruption and improve governance.

“We have witnessed eleven quarters of consecutive GDP growth since exiting recession. The GDP grew from 1.91% in 2018 to 2.27% in 2019 but declined to 1.87% in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the decline in global economic activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Buhari saluted founding fathers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and those who have toiled to sustained it:

He also saluted the resilience of Nigerians, health and essential workers in the fight against COVID-19

Buhari also congratulated all Nigerians for their determination to ensure that Nigeria remain a shining example of Democracy.

He assured that his administration will continue to support agriculture which is key to the nation’s diversification.

He said some of his administration’s economic reforms and growth have put Nigeria on the scale as one of the top 10 reforming countries.

President Buhari added that five critical projects are ongoing through the transmission, rehabilitation and expansion programme to deliver steady power for industrial development.

He added that quality of road, rail, air and water transport infrastructures is being improved to enhance economic competitiveness.

Buhari added that local content in the oil and the gas sector is being continually grown with peace restored in the Niger Delta region and maintenance of oil production levels.

He said expansion of access to quality education is ongoing with the launch of the “Better Education Service Delivery for all in 17 states, six Federal Science and Technology Colleges as well as often public-private partnerships hopes for infrastructure development.

Buhari assured that his administration remains unshaken in the resolve to end insurgency, banditry and other criminality across the nation.

He implored state and local governments to revamp their intelligence assets to nip in the bud any attacks in remote areas.

The President regretted the effects of coronavirus pandemic on Nigerians and the economy.

He thanked the leadership and members of the National Assembly for their invaluable support at all times.

Buhari also appreciated the media for their doggedness in the struggle to the attainment of democracy and for being effectiveness watchdog of the society.

He said his administration’s. commitment to people living with disabilities remains unwavering, even as he promised to fight gender based violence to a standstill.

He said Nigeria has survived many crisis before and came out stronger, assuring that the country will overcome COVID-19 crisis and emerge stronger.