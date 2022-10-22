From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms the recent attacks in Benue State.

Eighteen people, including two policemen, were reportedly killed in intercommunal violence between nomadic herders and farmers in Benue State, officials said Thursday.

The security adviser to Benue state governor, Paul Hemba, was reported to have said violence broke out early on Wednesday when herders stormed Gbeji farming village in Ukum district, shooting indiscriminately.

“From the latest report I received, 18 people were killed in the attack, two policemen and 16 residents of the village,” Hemba said.

“Security agencies were alerted and they deployed in the affected area which helped in stopping the attack, otherwise the casualties would have been higher,” he added.

Buhari according to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, vowed that government will hold those that took those lives to account, declaring that it is unacceptable for lives to be taken by herdsmen and farmers alike.

Buhari said no one should attack anyone because of their way of life. He added that “Neither should anyone take revenge on others for injustice done to them. Both should be held accountable for their actions, and justice delivered.

“It is equally unacceptable for the lives of those merely practising their duties as police officers and government officials to also be lost. “Government will hold those that took those lives to account.

There are many times when President Buhari and Governor Ortom of Benue State have disagreed politically. But, today, the President puts all these aside, to reach out to the Governor to express the heartfelt condolences of the nation for what has occurred in recent days.

“The President pledges the full support of the Federal administration in assisting him, his State government, and the people of Benue with resources to investigate what has occurred.

“When tragedies like this occur, we must remember first and foremost that we are all Nigerians.

“Politics too often gets in the way of what is best for our nation. Too often, it divides us. As those who have been entrusted with leadership by our citizens, we have a duty to remember that, and do everything we can to bridge divisions and come together in the interests of all our people.”