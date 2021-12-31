From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday in State House, Abuja, decorated the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet, Abubakar Yaro Abdullahi with his new rank of Air Vice Marshal in the Nigerian Air Force.

Supported by the spouse, Mrs A’isha Abdullahi and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Oladayo Amao in decorating the officer with his new insignia and rank, President Buhari noted that the improvement of the efficiency and effectiveness of the nation’s Armed Forces remained a key priority to his administration.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari congratulated Abdullahi and his spouse on the attainment of the new rank and urged him not to relent on his performance, on account of which he got the promotion.

Also present to witness the decoration were the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd), as well as his parents, Alhaji Abdu Abdullahi Yaro, Hajiya Hafsat Abdullahi and Hajia Aisha Beita.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .