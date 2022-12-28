From Molly Kilete, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has decorated the newly promoted Commander Guards Brigade with his new rank of Major General.

At the decoration ceremony held at the presidential villa, Abuja, the president watched with admiration as the Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, assisted by the wife of the commander, Mrs Usman, decorated him with his new rank.

Receiving the Commander after the decoration at the Brigade Headquarters in Abuja, the Brigade Chief of Staff Col Oludele Peter Oyegoke alongside Units Commanders and other Brigade Staff officers congratulated the Commander for his well deserved promotion and subsequent decoration to the enviable rank of a Major General in the Nigerian Army.

He noted that the promotion and decoration was indeed an evidence of the fact that he had performed exceptionally beyond expectations as he leads the Brigade in all its assigned responsibilities.

The senior officers further appreciated the Commander whom they described as a hard worker and an astute leader and administrator.

The Spiritual leaders of the Brigade also seized the opportunity to pray for better and greater fortune upon the Commander and his family as he wear his new rank with more responsibility

Responding, the Commander Guards Brigade, Maj General Muhammed Takuti Usman appreciated all the officers and personnel of the Brigade for their untiring efforts in securing the entire Brigade Area of Responsibility which Covers part of Niger State, Nasarawa, Kogi as well as part of Kaduna State remain well defended and secured

Gen Usman noted further that he would not have been promoted without the collective contribution of the various units and their personnel under command whose individual effort made him successful.

He expressed gratitude to

the President for the opportunity given him to serve and the Chief of Army Staff for his guidance at all times and assured that he remains ever committed.

He urged all officers present to continue to do their best as every effort count.

He also prayed for those expecting their own promotion not to loose hope as it’s only God that gives.