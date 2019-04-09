Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, decried use of cyberspace to manipulate elections, subvert the democratic rights of citizens; as well as propagate violence.

He also lamented the steady rise in fake news and cyber-crimes, particularly when platforms are hijacked and manipulated by criminals.

This was even as he called on world leaders to come up with proposals to create a digital world that is accessible, inclusive and safe to all.

According to his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said these when he delivered a keynote speech at the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Dubai, with the theme: ‘Mapping the Future of Foreign Direct Investment: Enriching World Economies through Digital Globalisation.’’

The president said a certain level of regulation is needed to preserve the integrity of the digital economy.

Although he acknowledged that digital globalisation is transforming the world, almost everyday, with innovations and transformative ideas, Buhari, however, cautioned that the cyber world would remain a constant threat if left unregulated.

The President called for collective efforts, led by public and private sector leaders, to address the emerging threats of digital globalisation.

He said: “Today, we have a cyber world that is intangible but real. This borderless world is powerful, and it impacts the lives of billions of people, no matter how remote their physical locations are.

“People work in it. People socialise in it. And, people invest in it. This presents enormous opportunities. But, it also remains a constant threat; if left unregulated.

“On the one hand, it has made the human race more productive and more efficient. Today, we have digital banking, virtual currencies and many social platforms that connect people and cultures.

“On the other hand, we have seen platforms hijacked and manipulated; as evidenced by the steady rise in fake news and cyber-crimes.

“More recently, we are also witnessing use of the cyberspace to manipulate elections, subvert the democratic rights of citizens as well as propagate violence.

“In effect, the digital world has become the new frontier for both good and evil. Therefore, the challenge for world leaders must be to ensure that this space is inclusive, accessible and safe.”

President Buhari reflected on the digital revolution in Nigeria, buoyed by impressive statistics on mobile phone penetration, technology hubs and the advent of young entrepreneurs attracting investments of over 100 million dollars to the country.

He said: “In Nigeria, our mobile phone penetration exceeds 80 per cent. This means majority of Nigeria’s 190 million citizens are fully connected to this new digital world; especially our youth.

“Sixty-five per cent or 117 million Nigerians are under the age of 25 years. These bright minds are the drivers of this emerging digital sector.

“Today, Nigeria has close to 90 technology hubs and everyday, new ones are coming up and they are all developing solutions for Nigerian, and indeed, global problems.

“Already, these young entrepreneurs have attracted investments of over $100 million; a sizeable amount from overseas, including Silicon Valley.

“As many of you from this region are aware, Nigerian start-ups always have a very impressive outing at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX). Many have won prizes.”

He told participants at the investment summit that, as leaders in the public and private sector, it is their responsibility to create an enabling environment for young people to flourish and reach their full potential.