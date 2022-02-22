From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the return of two important Nigerian artefacts from Britain, appealing to nations, institutions and bodies, both private and public, around the world, to return the country’s artefacts in their possession.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, yesterday, said Buhari noted the official handover of the Okwukor and Head of an Oba of Benin bronzes to the Oba of Benin, His Royal Highness, Oba Ewuare II last Saturday in Benin City, Edo State.

The artefacts were repatriated from the University of Cambridge and University of Aberdeen, respectively in the United Kingdom, after 125 years.

Buhari who urged other countries to take a cue from the UK institutions vowed that the Federal Government would pursue the repatriation of other Nigerian artefacts abroad vigorously.

He pledged that the Federal Government would ensure that the artefacts are put to proper use on their return in museums and other facilities in conjunction with the royal families and kingdoms that lost them.

He thanked the government of the United Kingdom that facilitated the return of the artefacts by issuing the prerequisite export permits to Nigeria at no cost, as well as the University of Cambridge and University of Aberdeen who agreed to return these artefacts to Nigeria.

“I also want to appreciate the Federal Republic of Germany which is planning the process of repatriating 1,130 Benin bronzes to Nigeria from many of Germany’s public museums. These returns are scheduled for this year.”