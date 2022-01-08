Resident Muhammadu Buhari on Friday demanded highest ethical standards, integrity, transparency and accountability from the Board of the newly incorporated Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to ensure strict compliance with corporate governance principles that place premium on doing business.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari made the demand at the inauguration of the Board chaired by Senator Margaret Chuba Okadigbo. He charged the board members to focus on profitability and operate at par with its industry peers across the world. “I expect the NNPC Limited to be mindful of our commitments to our net carbon zero aspirations and to ensure total alignment with the global energy transition realities,” he said.