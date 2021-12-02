From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday departed Abuja to attend EXPO 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the EXPO 2020 Dubai, with the theme, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” creates the environment for Nigeria to join over 190 countries to forge true and meaningful partnerships “to build a better future for everyone.”

Adesina said the Expo will provide another opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to highlight significant strides in the economy in the last six years as a basis for making the country an important destination for foreign direct investment.

Aside touring the Nigerian pavilion at the Expo on tomorrow, Nigeria’s National Day, he will also receive in audience prospective investors as well as meet with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

On Saturday, he will be the Special Guest of Honour at the special Trade and Investment Forum themed: Unveiling Investment Opportunities in Nigeria. It is put together to mark Nigeria’s presence at the gathering by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

He will be accompanied by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd); Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; and Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar.

