Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the deployment and redeployment of 40 federal permanent secretaries.

He approved the redeployment of 13, deployment of 12 new ones inaugurated on Wednesday, while 15 of them were retained in their current stations.

While some of the deployments and re-deployments were with immediate effects, others would be effective at later dates.

According to a memorandum by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. (Mrs.) Folasade Yemi-Esan, the new Permanent Secretaries, deployed, and the re-deployed are to conclude take-over and hand-over by the end of September, 2020.

The deployment, redeployment and retainment was contained in a circular with ref no: HCSF/CMO/AOD/012/V.11/39, released Friday night.

Those redeployed are Chinyeaka Christian Ohaa from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the Ministry of Power; William Alo, Ministry of Labour and Employment to Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs; Olusade Adesola, Ministry of Niger Delta to FCT; Esther Didi Walson Jack, Ministry of Power to Water Resources; Akpan Edet Sunday, Mines and Steel, to Science and Technology; Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, OHCSF-Common Services Office, to Works and Housing; and Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to Environment.

Also redeployed are Maurice Mbaeri, Police Affairs to OSGF General Services Office; Engr Festus Naray Daudu, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs to OHCSF -Common Service Office; Dr. Magdalene Ajani, OHCSF Service Policies and Strategy Office to Ministry of Transportation; Engr. Nebolisa Anako, Police Service Commission, to Information and Culture; Aliyu Ahmed, Ministry of Finance (Special Duties) to same Ministry; and Temitope Fashedemi, OHCSF to Ministry of Police Affairs.

Those that were newly deployed are Babangida Hussaini, Ministry of Defence; Dr. Yerima Peter Tarfa, Labour and Employment; Dr. Bayayo Kumo Ardo, Niger Delta Affairs; Dr. Adaora Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, Women Affairs; Dr. Anthonia Akpabio Ekpa, Foreign Affairs and Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, Mines and Steel Development.

Others are Aliyu Ganda Mohammed, Special Services OSGF; Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, OHCSF-Service Policies and Strategy Office; Monilola Udoh, Federal Civil Service Commission; Mamman Mahmuda, OHCSF-Carrier Management Office; Bashir Nura Alkali, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs; and Dr. Shuaib Belgore Ministry of Interior.

“Accordingly, handing and taking over processes should be completed on the effective dates indicated,” Yemi Esan said in the circular.