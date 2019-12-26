Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as “a skilled politician, a party builder and a man who works for the success of our party.”

According to a statement by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, while congratulating Ganduje on his 70th birthday anniversary, said “the Kano State Governor is one of most patient and calculable politicians I have ever met in my life.”

According to Buhari, “Ganduje is also a committed party man who has worked tirelessly for its success.”

He explained that “Governor Ganduje has every reason to give gratitude to God for living to the ripe age of 70 in good health.”

President Buhari also congratulated the Kano state governor for emerging as the Best Performing APC Governor which was awarded by APC Governors Forum.