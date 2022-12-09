From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari has assured that Muhammadu Buhari, is determined to leave Nigeria better than he met it.

He spoke at the commissioning of the 54-seater State House Multi-Purpose Training Centre at the Auditorium, fitted with state-of-the-art multimedia equipment, renovated ward and three new ambulances at the State House Clinic.

He urged public office holders to emulate President Buhari on the provision of infrastructure and enhancing the capacity of the civil service on service delivery.

“If everybody does their best to improve on what they find, by the time President Buhari leaves office at the end of his administration, he will leave facilities much better than he found it.”

Gambari inaugurated the New Ward, housing the Medical Out-Patient Department (MOPD), Dialysis unit, HIV/AIDS unit, among others, at the State House Clinic. Commending the significant improvements at the Clinic, he noted that the renovated ward would improve the quality of service to staff members and other beneficiaries of the medical centre.

He said the president would be remembered for leaving a legacy of leadership by example and excellence. He also lauded President Buhari for enhancing the capacity of State House staff and all Agencies of government to deliver to the best of their abilities.

At the Multi-Purpose Training Centre, Gambari affirmed that the Buhari administration is committed to promoting excellence in public service, driven by ICT development, adding that directors in the Federal civil service aspiring for the position of Permanent Secretary must pass ICT proficiency test.