The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari is fully behind the candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) in every state of the Federation, and campaigns for them wherever he goes.

Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, dismissed insinuations, to State House Corespondents, yesterday, that the president did not show full support for the APC when he campaigned in Imo State, on Tuesday.

Shehu said: “The massive crowd that gathered to welcome president Buhari in Imo state was made up of not only supporters of the APC in the state, but also supporters of other parties who are united by their love for the president and their desire to see him re-elected, despite the local candidates they support.”

The presidential media aide explained that Buhari’s consciousness of this obviously-mixed crowd was the reason why he did not speak only about support for the APC during the campaign, but also, encouraged the people to vote according to their consciences.

According to Shehu, “while president Buhari is fully behind APC, he welcomes endorsements from those who do not belong to the ruling party but is also sensitive to their support for non-APC candidates at the local level. It would have been insensitive of him to offend his non-APC supporters by ignoring their local affiliations.”

He noted president Buhari’s open endorsement of Senator Hope Uzodinma, the APC governorship candidate in Imo state, whose hand the president raised high before the crowd; at the campaign rally.

“President Buhari is for the APC in every state and there is no doubt about that; despite his immense cross-party support,” he said.