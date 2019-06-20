Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security forces to end the violence immediately and decisively in Taraba State.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president condemned the current attacks on the Kona people in the state and warned that attacks on innocent people, in the name of revenge, or whatever motives, would not be tolerated by government.

Buhari said: “No group of people have the right to surround innocent people and unleash murderous violence on them.”

He said resorting to self-help is an invitation to anarchy which in turn will make everyone unsafe.

President Buhari noted that in a cycle of violence characterised by revenge and counter-revenge, there are no winners.

“I always wonder how people can conduct their businesses in the absence of peace and tranquillity because violence ruins everything and leaves the people worse off.

“It is difficult to build a virile nation where hate and intolerance dominate the people’s minds. It’s easier to destroy than to build. People should count the economic costs of this violence to their own lives.”

The president also warned that a situation where community leaders abandon their responsibilities and allow thugs to set the agenda is dangerous for peace and security in the country.

He criticised leaders who publicly preach the virtues of peace, but privately promote hate and intolerance which ultimately culminate in violent destruction of life and property.

Meanwhile, Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, has urged the president to explore other options rather than the use of force against Boko Haram insurgency.

Zulum was reacting to Boko Haram fighters, backed by the Islamic State West African Province’s earlier attack of at least four Nigerian Army bases, raising concerns among the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North East.

The army had lost yet-to-be-ascertained number of soldiers when Boko Haram fighters attacked its bases in the Mobbar, Damasak, Monguno and Gajiram areas of Borno state.

Zulum, who met with Buhari yesterday, when asked if he was concerned that Boko Haram were no longer dealing with soft targets but attacking military bases, replied: “You are aware that some incidents occurred, two to three days ago, where about 40 people were killed in Konduga.

“By and large we are aware of steps the president is willing to take that will virtually bring that issue to a standstill.

“But, most importantly, there is need for the federal government to also open other opportunities of bringing down the crisis, rather than kinetic force.

“It is also important for those people who have been forced to join the insurgency, if they are integrated into the society, I think this will be good.

“There is an existing policy within the military called Operation Safe Corridor; just to strengthen the system. By and large, we are optimistic that Borno state will bounce back again.”