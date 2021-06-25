From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday directed the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu to prepare and submit to the Federal Executive Council for consideration and approval, “a revised 25-year roadmap for the implementation of the National Space Policy.”

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari gave the directive at a meeting with members of the National Space Council of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) at the State House in Abuja.

Buhari expressed a renewed commitment to the space sector, describing it as the foundation of cyber security and a vibrant digital economy.

“No doubt Space is providing a new frontier for human development. As a stimulus for increased technological advancement and economic innovation, outer space offers a unique challenge and platform for effective exploration and exploitation of our natural resources and the protection of our environment.

“Moreover, space technology remains the foundation for cyber security and a vibrant digital economy.”

“I also acknowledge the huge human resources already acquired by Nigeria in the field of Space Science and Technology over the last twenty-one years and the need for the country to put in place the necessary infrastructure required for the actualization of the goals and objectives of our National Space Policy and Programme.