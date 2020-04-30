Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the nation’s Armed Forces to sustain the ongoing counter-insurgency operations on the fringes of lake Chad and the entire North East in order to totally eliminate the menace of Boko Haram.

The president gave the directive after he was briefed via the telephone by governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who confirmed the meeting between Buhari and Buni, said the governor who briefed the president on the security situation in his state, formally appreciated the Federal Government for the decisive and proactive measures being employed in the renewed onslaught against the Boko Haram terrorists.

He said significant achievements had been recorded by the military in containing the criminal elements now in disarray after the recent operations by the Chadian military.

Buni informed the president that if the tempo is maintained Boko Haram will soon become history.

President Buhari who noted with satisfaction the giant strides being recorded by the Armed Forces in the fight against insurgency, urged them not to relent in the discharge of their mandate.

He specifically warned against complacency in the task of ensuring that the nation’s territory is no longer habitable for the terrorists so that sustainable peace and development can be achieved.

The president said this is necessary towards ensuring that farming and other socio-economic activities in the area are not disrupted.

He expressed the belief that health and well-being of the nation depends largely on its ability to feed itself, adding that agricultural production is key.

President Buhari, however, tasked the Yobe State governor to continuously mobilize community support for the military operations saying intelligence sharing and synergy between law-enforcement agencies and the civil populace are critical towards achieving the objectives.