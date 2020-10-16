Over 150,000 rural women, widows and vulnerable persons are beneficiaries of the programme.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq who Flagged off the grant project for rural women in Plateau State, said President Muhammadu Buhari is concerned over the hardship and pains of women in the country.

“We are here to flagg-noof the grant for rural women programme which was introduced to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari adminiatration, including the realization of the National aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“It is designed to provide one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural Nigeria. A grant of N20,000 will be disbursed to over 150,000 poor rural women across the 36 states of the federation and FCT Abuja.”

She said the grant is expected to increase access to financial capital required for economic and social emancipation of rural women.

“It is our hope that the beneficiaries will make good use of the opportunity to increase their income, enhance their food security and generally contribute towards improving their living standard.”

Minister of Women Affairs, Hon. Dame Pauline Tallen said President Muhammadu Buhari has shown strong commitment towards uplifting the living conditions of rural women and the vulnerable persons in the society.

She noted that 500 vulnerable women from tue 17 Local Government Of Plateau State will benefit from the Federal Government N20,000 grant.

Tallen said President Buhari is worried over the hardship and pains widows and rural women undergo daily for survival and said the grant was initiated to alleviate their pains.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong expressed gratitude to Federal Government for flagging the grant project in Plateau and said the state has played a critica