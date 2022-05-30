From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has distanced himself from plots to draft former President Goodluck Jonathan into the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential primaries, a top government sources in the know who pleaded for anonymity have said.

Recall that there are speculative news reports claiming that the APC has granted Jonathan waiver to join the presidential race even though he is not known to have properly fulfilled membership requirements, there has not been any formal confirmation that he submitted the Presidential nomination forms or whether he would be included in the screening expected to happen this week.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to Villa sources, while few APC members including a Northern Governor are behind the push to draft Jonathan into the party’s Presidential primaries, Buhari has embargoed release of photos of any meetings between him and the former President at this time to the public until further notice.

The sources added that the President took the decision because he does not want such images to be used to confer any modicum of support to the plot to get Jonathan into the race.

The sources added that there are also concerns in the Presidential Villa that Jonathan’s aides are involved in actively keeping the “plot alive in the media by releasing photos of his visits to the APC Chairman and Alhaji Mamman Daura, in order to insinuate that this two gentlemen are in support of the plot.”

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Aso Villa sources added that the former president is not being precluded from visiting the Villa at this time in line with protocol expectations being a former President in good standing and due to his international assignments for which he has to regularly brief President Buhari.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Although the President has not indicated who he is backing for the APC presidential primaries, an informed Presidency source explained that “former president Jonathan is certainly not in the picture at all and the mentioning of his name has been invoking feelings of absurdity and ridicule in the Villa.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The source recalled that “when during a public interview earlier this year, a journalist asked the president to use one word to describe the PDP, he instantly said “failure,” how then would the same person who feels that way and feels that way strongly would then be contemplating supporting the same PDP candidate he roundly defeated?”, the source asked.

It was also disclosed that neither the APC Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu nor Mamman Daura are behind the plot to draft Jonathan as it is being suggested.

According to the source “it’s only the aides of the former president that are going to town to create such an impression.”

The source further added, “all of these plots would be over in a matter of days as the APC presidential primaries are now irretrievably set and the President’s choice would be known.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .