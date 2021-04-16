From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

President Muhammadu Buhari is displeased and saddened over the killing of 11 soldiers in Bonta Village in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.

Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Bashir Magashi, made this known, yesterday, when he led Service Chiefs and other top military officers on a visit to Governor Samuel Ortom, at the Benue People’s House, in Makurdi.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces is deeply saddened following the killing of 11 soldiers and a Captain in Konshisha LGA of Benue.

“This will not discourage the Army from carrying out its duties of protecting lives and property in the country.

“To boost the morale of the soldiers, perpetrators of the dastardly act must be apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law,” he said.

Governor Ortom expressed deep sympathies to the president and the armed forces over the barbaric act.

“I have not slept since the killing of the soldiers,” he said.

Ortom acknowledged the enormous support and contributions of security agencies, especially the military, in ensuring peace in the state.

The governor said he had directed stakeholders in the Konshisha Local Government Area to fish out the perpetrators.

He pledged his administration’s support and cooperation with security agencies, to ensure that those responsible for the dastardly act were apprehended and brought to justice.

Ortom, therefore, prayed for the restoration of peace and security in all parts of the country.