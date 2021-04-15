From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Minister of Defence General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd) has expressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s displeasure over the killing of soldiers in Konshisha, Benue State.

Magashi, who disclosed this on Friday when he led the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and other top military officers to pay a courtesy visit on Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House, Makurdi, stated that the Nigerian Armed Forces are deeply saddened and disappointed by the killing of soldiers.

While explaining that the Military High Command were in the state to restore confidence in the troops, Magashi said that the unfortunate incident would not discourage the military from carrying out its duty of protecting lives.

The Defence Minister, while stressing that barbarism and anything that tries to make Nigeria ungovernable would not be accepted, maintained that, for the morale of the soldiers to be restored, perpetrators of the dastardly act must be apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Responding, Governor Samuel Ortom expressed deep sympathies with the President and the Armed Forces over the barbaric act, maintaining that he had not been able to sleep since the unfortunate incident occured.

Governor Ortom who acknowledged the enormous support and contributions of security agencies especially the military in ensuring peace in the state sdisclosed that he had directed stakeholders from Konshisha to find the perpetrators.

He restated his administration’s support and cooperation with security agencies to ensure that those who were responsible for the dastardly act are apprehended and brought to justice, even as he prayed for the restoration of peace and security in all parts of the country.