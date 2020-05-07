Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate dissolution of the Interim Management Team of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), and also appointed Alwan Hassan as the acting Managing Director of the Bank.

The approval was conveyed to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono via a letter dated May 5, 2020 with reference No. PRES/95/MARD/14 and made available to newsmen yesterday.

Hassan hails from Kano State and holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. He has served on the Management Boards of Orient Bank, Uganda; Bank PHB in the Gambia and Platinum Capital and Trust Limited, Nigeria.

Until his appointment, he was the Chairman/CEO of Midrange Universal Biz Ltd and member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors among others. He also has a thorough grooming of management prowess having attended trainings at the famous IMD Business School Luasanne, Switzerland and Intrados Business School, Washington DC, USA

The BOA, being the nation’s apex agricultural and rural development finance institution, is saddled with the responsibility of providing agricultural credit facilities in support of agricultural value chain activities, will benefit immensely from the vast banking experiences of Alwan Ali Hassan. He is married with children.