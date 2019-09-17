Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has dissolved the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) as currently constituted with Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla as chairman.

The panel was established in August 2017 by the then acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, to investigate specifically-mandated cases of corruption, abuse of office and similar offences by public officers.

Obono-Obla, was sacked on August 14 in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and was directed to proceed to answer questions from the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission.

His sack was linked to his academic credentials, specifically the WASCE paper alleged to be fake.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had been directed to immediately take over all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP.

President Buhari thanked all members of the dissolved panel for their services.

He said he looked forward to receiving the final Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) report on the ongoing investigations of the dissolved panel’s chairman, Obono-Obla.