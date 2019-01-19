The governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, said his party would win Ogun State for President Muhammadu Buhari, even without the influence of the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Akinlade said his party, the APM, has all it takes to deliver the state for Buhari adding he does not need an APC governorship candidate to win in Ogun State. The APM candidate said this while addressing a mammoth crowd during his ward-to-ward campaign tour of the 236 wards in the state to Yewa North Local Government on Friday.

He revealed that he had told the president himself when he visited him in Abuja with Gov. Ibikunle Amosun on January 6.

“When I met President Muhammadu Buhari recently, I told him he doesn’t need an APC governorship candidate to win in Ogun State. The APM will deliver Ogun for him. The APM is in a very strategic position today to deliver Ogun for Mr. President. I am the next governor of Ogun State by God’s grace,” he said.

The party has endorsed President Buhari, who is in the same party with Dapo Abiodun, as its presidential candidate.

Speaking further, the lawmaker appealed to Ogun West people to vote massively for him, this he said would give him moral justification to develop the area and put it at par with other zones in the state. He added that the Egbas, Remos and Ijebus are ready to vote massively for him urging Ogun West not to be left behind.

Akinlade said he had a brighter chance to break the jinx of Ogun West’s inability to rule Ogun State since it was created 43 years ago.

“My Yewa people, stand for yourself. Vote with courage; vote for equity and justice. No time have the Egbas, Remos and Ijebus stood firmly behind us like now. Let us all vote unanimously for the APM. I stand a better chance to actualise Ogun West agenda now than any other candidate. This is not like 2011. It is very different. One does not need to contest two or three times before winning. God is with me and you the good people of Ogun State are with me. We are winning this election together. Tell those who stole our mandate in the APC primaries that they can’t rig the general election. We are ready to defend our votes. Vote and stand by it. Leave no room for rigging,” Akinlade urged.

Meanwhile, traditional rulers in the entire Yewa North Local Government area have pitched their tent with Akinlade to become the next governor of Ogun State.