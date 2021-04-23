“We join other well meaning Nigerians and corporate citizens like Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and other civil society organizations (CSOs) to demand for the resignation of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

“Where he fails to resign voluntarily, we would expect President Buhari to relieve him of his ministerial position. We equally add our voice to the demand that the allegations against Dr. Pantami be thoroughly investigated by relevant security agencies and if indicated, he should be prosecuted in accordance with the relevant laws of the federation.”

He said only this will rekindle the hope of Nigerians in the President Buhari administration and assured that there are no sacred cows in his cabinet.

“The Council observes the serious nature of the allegations levelled against the Nigeria’s current Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr. Isa Pantami, the verity of which allegations he has affirmed.”