Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State.

A statement by the Director Information Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said Mr Festus Keyamo, minister of state for Niger Delta Affairs moves to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State, while Senator Tayo Alasoadura replaces him in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.

The redeployment takes effect.

The minor cabinet reshuffle happened a month after the ministers were sworn in and assigned their different portfolios.

President Buhari, had on August 21, inaugurated the 43 members of his new cabinet.