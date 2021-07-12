From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex), former deputy governor of Kaduna State during the first tenure of Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President described Bala as a true gentleman and consummate professional, who would be fondly remembered for his many years of distinguished service in his home state, his patriotism to the nation and forthrightness in politics.

The President also affirmed that the former deputy governor, who served as chairman of Kaura Local Government Area and member representing Kaura Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was a potent voice on peace, stability and progress at the state and national level.

He extended his deepest condolences to the family of Bala, his friends, associates and followers who benefited immensely from his stewardship as a public servant and political office holder.

Meanwhile, Governor El-rufai has has declared today work-free day in honour of Bala, his former deputy, who died yesterday in an hospital in Abuja.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai has sent a personal message of condolence to the family, noting that it was a blessing to know Bantex and to work with him. The governor acknowledged his commitment to the progress of Kaduna State and prayed God to grant him peaceful repose and to comfort his family,” a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, his media aide said.

Also, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed sadness over the demise of Bantex.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe said: “The Arewa Consultative Forum is sad about the death of Barnabas Bala Yusuf (Bantex), former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State.

He served as deputy governor to Nasir El-Rufai in his first term 2015 – 2019, but preferred to run for Senate in 2019 rather than continue as a deputy governor.

“At the ACF, Bantex was considered an unusual gentleman who contributed in no modest way in stabilising the first tenure of el rufai government. He had served his people in similar manner at the Local Government level as Chairman Kaura Local Government, state and federal levels as a member of the Constitutional Conference 1994 and House of Representatives.”

