President Muhammadu Buhari, Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar and host of other personalities on Wednesday harped on peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims in Kaduna and the country in general.

They spoke in Kaduna shortly before ground breaking ceremony of Kaduna Centre for the study of Christian-Muslim relations which was done by Kaduna state deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe.

President Buhari in a message sent through the minister of state for education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajuba said, “ As you lay the foundation stone for the study centre, you are laying foundation for peace. I call on the people to promote peaceful coexistence in our society”.

Earlier, the Founder of the Kaduna centre for Christian-Muslim relations, who is also the C hairman of the Kaduna State Peace Commission, Bishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon said, “the idea of the centre was a vision of 18 years ago. It is our centre, not Idowu-Fearon centre. Alot of Muslims and Christians are not well grounded in their respective faith. You should be able to know the religion of your neighbour.

“We have equal number of Christian and Muslim on the board of the study centre. Kaduna State is a free space for Christians and Muslims to practice their religions without hindrance.

“We have had too many crisis in Kaduna and north over religion. How do we fight Crimes in our society irrespective of our religious difference should be our priority”.

In his own remarks, Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai who was represented by his deputy said, “We are grateful for his leadership in the endeavour to remove the poison of ignorance that has allowed many to view their religion as license to violate the lives, liberty and livelihoods of those that worship differently.

“As a former Archbishop of Kaduna and pioneer chairman of the Kaduna State Peace Commission, Reverend Dr. Idowu Fearon has first hand experience of the wreckage that certain interpretations and practices of religion has made of large swathes of our country, particularly the North.

“He has stood firmly against those who seek to perpetuate this prolonged festival of carnage and destruction. The Kaduna State Government is proud to support the Kaduna Centre for the Study of Christian–Muslim Relations as a significant initiative to promote religious education and understanding.

“The shining light of knowledge helps advance religious tolerance and, by extension, peaceful coexistence. Learning about other people’s faith provides an opportunity to understand the peculiarities in each other’s religion. It removes the fear that ignorance nurtures and eliminates the hatred that propels extremism.

“With knowledge, faith can then be practiced as a relationship with Almighty God that manifests in making us better persons. Education removes the temptation to construe one faith as the repudiation of the other or as an inferior way to relate to God. Education is a powerful weapon for promoting a common humanity. It helps to remind us mere mortals that the God who created us all invented diversity.

“Not one of us can be wiser than the Almighty. We should practise our various faiths without seeking to injure or destroy those who worship differently.Kaduna State has suffered too much from religious conflicts.

“The need for quality religious education, understanding and spiritual guidance in these perilous times cannot be overemphasized. It is very important that we continue to support and encourage Centres like this in their effort to produce many persons that are properly educated about their own religion as well as the faith of others.

“This is a significant contribution to religious harmony and cultivating respect for our common humanity”.

While speaking through Webinar to the occasion, Archbishop of Canterbury, Reverend Justin Welby prayed that the foundation laying ceremony for the centre should bring lasting peace to Kaduna State.

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar represented by the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Nuhu Ahmed Bamali said, “The centre will be of great asset to our people. We need to understand our religious differences. The difference is a very thin line between Christians and Muslims. I believe the centre will serve as place to learn and understand our religious differences”

Former President Obasanjo spoke through Webinar, saying, “We are worshiping the same God, therefore there should be no antagonism and acrimony.If God wants to make it one religion, He would have done it. I pray that this centre brings peaceful coexistence among Christians and Muslims”

Former Head of State, General Abubakar also spoke through Webinar, “Nigeria is bedeviled with religious crisis for one reason or the other. It had led to sorrow and loss of property. But with this centre we believe peace will reign in our country”.

While making a closing remarks, the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Hussaini Adamu called for introduction of inter-religious curriculum in both secondary school and tertiary institutions in the country as a vehicle to convey the gains of studies from the centre to the larger society for peaceful coexistence and understanding of one another’s religion.