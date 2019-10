Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele

The meeting started at the president’s office around 11.30 am

At the time of filing this report, the purpose of the meeting was not known.

The president is billed to leave for Saudi Arabia to attend Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh soon.