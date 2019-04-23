Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Althani are currently in closed doors meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Qatari leader, arrived the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, by 12:11pm.

Wearing dark ash suit, white shirt, navy blue tie and black shoe, the emir was received by President Buhari at the forecourt.

After a brief ceremony at the forecourt that lasted for about 30 minutes, the two leaders went into the meeting.

The meeting is ongoing as at the time this report was filed.

The emir is visiting three years after President Buhari went to Doha, the Qatari capital in February 2016, where he attended a meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The emir is expected to return to Doha, the Qatari capital today after the meeting.