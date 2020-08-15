Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General/Chief Executive, National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC), Jos, Prof. Linus Asuquo said the signing into law the Executive Order 5 by President Muhammadu Buhari has encouraged the utilization of local raw materials in production process and procurement of local products in science Engineering and technology in Nigeria.

Professor Asuquo stated this when he received a Technical Team from Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Kaduna led by Air Commodore Friday Ekpa in his office in Jos, Plateau State.

He explained that the Team which was on a two-day working visit, came to thoroughly asses the facilities/Equipment domiciled in NMDC with the view to determine those that could be utilized by DICON to support production efforts in accordance with the Corporation’s local content policy.

Prof. Asuquo said the coming of the Team was timely considering the present economic realities that have compelled every country to look inward and harness its potential particularly in the areas of Research and Development.

“The signing into law, the Executive Order 5 encourages utilization of local raw materials in production process and the procurement of local products in Science Engineering and Technology by President Mohammadu Buhari on 5th February, 2018 has been regarded as a mile stone and a wake up call for Research Development in Nigeria.”

Prof. Asuquo reiterated that the only way for organizations to answer the clarion call of Mr President on utilization of local raw materials is through collaborations, sitting MINTECH in South Africa as reference point.

He advised them not to be deterred in their findings, considering that the outcome of the visit would form the basis of signing the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two organizations.

He assured DICON that NMDC is poised to meet its needs in the spirit of collaboration considering the Technical know- how available at the centre.

Prof. Asuquo employed the government to inject more resources, into Research and Development as well as industries, considering the pivotal role they play in creating jobs and boosting the economy.

The Team Lead, Commodore, Friday Ekpa assured the DG/CE that since DICON has embraced and domesticated local content policy,it welcome any sister organization like NMDC that has the same mind set.

Commodore Ekpa said the team of Engineering and Technical Experts he came with would carry out thorough findings so as to set a pace for the signing of MOU between the two Agencies.

Commodore Ekpa said his Director General, Maj. Gen. Victor Okwudili Ezugwu would be pleased to welcome a team from NMDC, Jos to avail themselves with the industrial revolution taking place,using local raw materials through local Content policy.