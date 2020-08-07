Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday endorsed the candidacy of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the governorship election of September 19th by handing him the flag of All Progressives Congress (APC), at the State House Abuja.

The chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC, Mai Malla Buni on Friday said made the disclosure while briefing State House Correspondents, saying Buhari has given his blessing to the candidate.

Ize-Iyamu on his part, expressed confidence that terrible things the former chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said about him, will not work against him as, he has apologized openly that he was only de-marketing him to Favour his then preferred choice, Godwin Obaseki.

He also debunked claims that 14 members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly sat in his house on Thursday to impeach the Speaker of the House and elect new one.

He said, “Let me debunk the statement that 17 members of the State House of Assembly sat in my sitting room, it is not true.”

The APC governorship candidate, also said that there was no truth in the insinuations that President Buhari did not want to see him, alleging that it was a falsehood being spread by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State described his Edo State counterpart and candidate of the PDP in the September elections, Godwin Obaseki, as a liability to the PDP and that his poor record will give the APC a landslide victory in the September elections:

“I can assure you that Governor Obaseki is a liability to the PDP. I can assure you that we are contesting against a governor who has failed most woefully.”

The chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu, said all the APC governors are solidly behind Ize-Iyamu, adding that they have all been working to ensure success just like they did for Obaseki in 2015.

Details later…