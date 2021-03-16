From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has said that President Muhammadu Buhari established the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to facilitate physical development and address insecurity in northern communities hosting hydropower installations.

The governor noted that most communities hosting the hydropower installations have suffered neglect which has led to the prevailing security challenges in the areas.

Governor Lalong disclosed this on Tuesday when the Chairman, Governing Council, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Barr Joseph Terfa Ityav, led the Managing Director, Alh Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, and other members on a courtesy call at New Government House Rayfield, Jos.

‘Most communities hosting the hydroelectric power installations have suffered neglect which [has] resulted in insecurity in Kurra Falls.

‘The intervention of this Commission will address issues of insecurity and bring about physical development. That was one of the reasons why the President established the Commission,’ the governor stated.

Barr Ityav, who intimated Governor Lalong on the activities of the Commission, said their mandate is to address ecological problems and carry out programmes that would aid development in communities where hydropower is generated.

‘The mandate of the Commission was to address ecological problems occasioned by location of dams where there are usually over flaw of dams and to address physical development on those communities,’ he said.

He noted that the Commission would also execute programmes that would alleviate the hardships of the affected communities to make them economically self-reliant.

Barr Ityav said the Commission’s operation is domiciled in Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and Kebbi states and each state has a representative at the Governing Council with representatives of Northern and Southern states.

The Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman of Plateau State Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, admonished the Commission to be diligent in their operation and deliver the needed services to the benefitting states and communities.

He urged the Commission not to toe the line of the Niger Delta Development Commission and prayed for the resolution of their own issues to allow development take hold in the region.