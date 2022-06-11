By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

The police have said that the Muhammadu Buhari Estate situated at Agemowo, Badagry, Lagos State, is the property of the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multipurpose Society and by extension, the Nigeria Police Force.

According to a release issued by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, the estate is occupied by police officers, who purchased the property under the Police Cooperative Scheme, and their families, and not armed men as speculated in a viral video. He called makers of a mischievous video alarmist who alleged that the estate had been invaded and dominated by armed men, in an attempt to launch an attack on Nigerians resident in Lagos State.

“It is unpatriotic and indeed saddening that the maker of the video, who seemed educated and ought to know the dangers of disinformation, hurriedly and maliciously created and circulated the piece of falsehood, with a clear intent to cause unnecessary and avoidable panic.”

He urged members of the public to discountenance the video as the claims are totally false and frivolous.

“The Nigeria Police Force urges the public on the importance of carrying out due diligence before churning out narratives with sentimental colourations to prevent causing disaffection in light of the multi-ethnic nature of the nation.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has directed the Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigeria Police Force and the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, to commence discrete investigation into the video, and possibly bring the originator to book as the alarmist’s act is punishable under the law.”

