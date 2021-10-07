President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Government and people of Enugu State on the passing of community leader and great mobilizer, Sir Geoffrey Tabansi..

The president, in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja commiserated with family, friends and associates of the deceased.

He noted that Tabansi served the nation meritoriously, retiring as a Federal Director of Housing.

He also observed that Tabansi contributed tremendously to the development of the housing sector in various capacities professionally, rising to a Council member in the National Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers until he breathed his last.

He urged the people of Enugu State to take solace in the fact that the late President General of the Enugu State Indigenes General Assembly in Abuja, conscious of citizen participation in nation building, rallied them to always strive for growth and development of fatherland wherever they found themselves.

President Buhari prayed that almighty God would grant the deceased eternal rest and strengthen the family and friends as they mourned him. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .