President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed joy over the release of the abducted Kankara school boys late Thursday evening describing the release as a huge relief for the country.

Buhari who tweeted on his verified twitter handle commended the military, police and the governor of the state Aminu Masari and the intelligence community for securing the release of the boys.

Over 333 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara were on December 11, 2020 forcefully taken from their school by persons suspected to be bandit.

But in dramatic twist, Abubakar Shekau, the leader of Boko Haram on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the the kidnap of the boys. They further release a video show the boys in their custody.

However, late Thursday night the boys were said to have been release with the Katsina state government confirming the release.