From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “overwhelming joy” over release of abducted female students in Zamfara State.

This is even as he has declared that the time has come to reverse, completely, the grim and heartbreaking incidents of kidnapping.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Tuesday morning in Abuja, Buhari while reacting to the development said “I join the families and people of Zamfara State in welcoming and celebrating the release of these traumatized female students.”

He said he was excited that their ordeal came to a happy end without any incident, adding that “being held in captivity is an agonizing experience not only for the victims, but also their families and all of us.”

The President again called for greater vigilance by the people on order to use human intelligence to nip the bandits’ plans in the bud.

While warning that “Ransom payments will continue to prosper kidnapping,” he urged the Police and the Military to go after these kidnappers and bring them to justice.